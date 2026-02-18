Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
APL Apollo Tubes improves its S&P Global CSA score to 59

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

APL Apollo Tubes announced that it stands at the 91st percentile in the steel industry on ESG rankings in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in 2025, up from 89th percentile in 2024 and 86th percentile in 2023. The results of the assessment came in on 18 February 2026, where the company scored a total of 59.

The company's score improved to 59 in 2025 from 49/40/29 in 2024/2023/2022, reflecting APL Apollo's commitment to integrate ESG into the company's business strategies and operations.

Lloyds Metals & Energy incorporates step-down subsidiary in DMCC Zone

Sensex settles 283 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,800 level

Bharat Forge gains after inking MoU with VVDN Technologies

Nifty February futures trade at premium

RVNL- GPT Infra JV secures Rs 1201-cr project from Northern Railway

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

