Bharat Forge gains after inking MoU with VVDN Technologies

Bharat Forge advanced 1.09% to Rs 1,771.85 after the company signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with VVDN Technologies, to explore a strategic collaboration across key technology-driven sectors.

Under the MoU, the parties intend to jointly pursue opportunities in next-generation technologies across the Automotive, Defence, AI, and Datacentre domains. The strategic partnership is established to drive innovation and jointly develop the next generation of products for Automotive, Defence, and AI server platforms, leveraging their complementary strengths in engineering, manufacturing, and technology innovation.

By combining VVDNs strengths in electronics design, software, system integration, and manufacturing with Bharat Forges expertise in advanced manufacturing and precision engineering, the two companies aim to explore the development of scalable, high-impact solutions aligned with evolving industry requirements and emerging technologies.

Bharat Forge vice chairman & Joint MD Amit Kalyani, said: This partnership enables us to leverage advanced technologies, accelerate innovation, and enhance the quality of solutions we deliver to our clients and stakeholders. By aligning with partners who share our vision for excellence, we create a robust ecosystem that fosters knowledge exchange, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation. Such alliances are integral to our strategy, ensuring that we remain competitive, future-ready, and capable of addressing the evolving needs of the markets we serve.

Puneet Agarwal CEO of VVDN, said: This partnership with Bharat Forge aligns with our vision of driving innovation through advanced engineering and digital technologies. By combining our product engineering and manufacturing strengths with Bharat Forges domain leadership, we aim to accelerate the development of next-generation solutions across automotive, defense and data center ecosystems, amongst other Next-Gen Technologies.

Bharat Forge manufactures an extensive array of critical and safety components for several sectors, including automobiles (across commercial & passenger vehicles), oil & gas, aerospace, locomotives, marine, energy (across renewable and non-renewable sources), construction, mining, and general engineering.

The companys consolidated net profit rallied 28.21% to Rs 272.80 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 212.78 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations soared 24.96% YoY to Rs 4,342.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

