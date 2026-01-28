Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Siyaram Silk slips as Q3 PAT falls 8% YoY to Rs 42 crore

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Siyaram Silk Mills declined 5.66% to Rs 526 after the company reported a 7.98% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.77 crore on a 9.35% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 624.08 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 11.52% year-on-year to Rs 54.55 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 84 crore in Q3 FY26, recording a growth of 1.5% compared with Rs 83 crore in Q3 FY25, while EBITDA margin declined to 13.2% in Q3 FY26 from 14.1% in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, the company added 2 ZECODE and 5 DEVO stores, taking the total count to 25 ZECODE and 17 DEVO stores as of Q3 FY26. The plan to open approximately 35 stores across both brands during FY26 remains on track.

 

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for FY26. The record date is 2 February 2026, and the dividend will be paid on or after 12 February 2026.

Gaurav Poddar, executive director of Siyaram Silk Mills, said, Consumer demand saw a surge during the festive season but pulled back afterward, leading to fluctuating demand and slower discretionary spending. Despite these shifts, Siyarams remains committed to delivering quality, innovation, and value to our customers.

Our financial performance for the quarter showed an increase in total income, which stood at Rs 639 crores, as compared to Rs 586 crores in Q3 FY25. The revenue mix for Q3 FY26 comprised Fabric at 78%, Garments at 15%, and Yarn & Others at 7%. We reported an EBITDA of Rs 84 crores, with an EBITDA margin of 13.2%, compared to Rs 83 crores in Q3 FY25. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter was Rs 42 crores, against Rs 46 crores in Q3 FY25, with a PAT margin of 6.6%.

Looking ahead, we expect demand to be supported by macroeconomic stability, with steady growth and controlled inflation creating a favorable environment for consumption. We remain grateful to our stakeholders for their continued trust and support.

Siyaram Silk Mills is a textile manufacturer engaged in producing fabrics and ready-made garments, with a focus on mens wear.

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

