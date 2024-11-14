Ashiana Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.38% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Ashiana Agro Industries declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.38% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.26 -15 OPM %4.55-7.69 -PBDT0.060.03 100 PBT0.060.03 100 NP0.010.03 -67
