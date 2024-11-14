Mercury Trade Links standalone net profit rises 94.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 116.29% to Rs 8.63 croreNet profit of Mercury Trade Links rose 94.87% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 116.29% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.633.99 116 OPM %10.3113.53 -PBDT1.010.54 87 PBT1.010.53 91 NP0.760.39 95
