Ashoka Buildcon has acquired 4,91,39,970 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up, from GVR Infra Projects held in GVR Ashoka Chennai ORR (CORR), an Associate Company, out of total 9,45,00,000 equity shares to be acquired. CORR has become subsidiary of the Company post acquisition of these shares.