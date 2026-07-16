Thursday, July 16, 2026 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon forms joint venture with RDB Real Estate Constructions

Ashoka Buildcon forms joint venture with RDB Real Estate Constructions

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

For development of Gems & Jewellery Park at Pandri, Raipur

Ashoka Buildcon announced the incorporation of a joint venture company (special purpose vehicle) named Ashoka - RDB Infrastructure & Company along with RDB Real Estate Constructions on 15 July 2026. The company's stake in the new JV is 51%.

The joint venture company has been incorporated for development of Gems & Jewellery Park under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode at Krishi Upaj Mandi, Mandi Road, Pandri, Raipur (Chhattisgarh).

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Medi Assist integrates UIDAI's Aadhaar Offline Verification Framework into its tech platform

Medi Assist integrates UIDAI's Aadhaar Offline Verification Framework into its tech platform

Japan stocks fall as chip shares extend losses

Japan stocks fall as chip shares extend losses

JBM Auto announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary Greenpath Mobility Ventures

JBM Auto announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary Greenpath Mobility Ventures

ITC Hotels consolidated net profit rises 35.42% in the June 2026 quarter

ITC Hotels consolidated net profit rises 35.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 376.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 376.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchQ1 Results TodayITC Hotel Q1 Results Jio Financial Q1 Results TodayCost Inflation Index for FY27ICICI Bank Q1 PreviewSBI Funds Management IPO Last DayUpcoming Q1 ResultsPolycab India Q1 Results