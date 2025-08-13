Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atlantaa reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Atlantaa reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Sales decline 5.65% to Rs 14.54 crore

Net loss of Atlantaa reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 14.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.5415.41 -6 OPM %55.0247.05 -PBDT9.7928.51 -66 PBT-1.5317.89 PL NP-1.7113.29 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

