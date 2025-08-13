BPL consolidated net profit declines 79.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.46% to Rs 19.48 croreNet profit of BPL declined 79.60% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.46% to Rs 19.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.4819.39 0 OPM %16.7924.45 -PBDT3.3313.91 -76 PBT2.7313.38 -80 NP2.7313.38 -80
