Aurionpro bags largest data centre order from hyperscale operator

Aurionpro Solutions said it has secured its largest-ever order in the data centre segment from a leading hyperscale data centre operator.

The multi-year mandate involves the development of a large AI-ready green data centre in India to support next-generation, high-density computing workloads. Valued at close to Rs 350 crore, the scope includes comprehensive design, detailed engineering, and end-to-end execution of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) works, to be executed by the companys in-house team specializing in mission-critical infrastructure design.

The company said the project will mark its first AI-ready data centre and is expected to strengthen its presence in the mission-critical data centre segment. It added that Indias data centre market is witnessing strong growth, with capacity reaching about 1.5 GW in 2025 and projected to rise to 2 GW by the end of 2026.

Ashish Rai, group chief executive officer of Aurionpro Solutions, said, "Aurionpro is proud to be entrusted with this prestigious mandate and remains fully committed to delivering the project with the highest standards of quality and execution. With demand already outpacing available capacity, we see a significant and sustained growth runway for the sector. Aurionpro is steadily establishing itself as a partner of choice within this ecosystem, and we are well positioned to contribute meaningfully to this next phase of sovereign digital infrastructure expansion in India. This win is a significant endorsement of our engineering depth and execution capabilities, as well as our position as one of the finest teams in the segment to partner with. I am confident it will open up even larger opportunities as we continue to scale up our capabilities in this high-growth segment.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aurionpro Solutions declined 8% to Rs 44 crore, while revenue rose 21% to Rs 371 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions rose 0.04% to Rs 921.05 on the BSE.

