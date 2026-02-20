Friday, February 20, 2026 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aurionpro deploys its cash management platform at CBC, Sri Lanka

Aurionpro deploys its cash management platform at CBC, Sri Lanka

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Aurionpro Solutions announced the successful go-live of its next-generation cash management platform, iCashpro, at Commercial Bank of Ceylon (CBC), Sri Lanka. This marks a major milestone in CBC's digital transformation journey to strengthen its corporate and institutional banking capabilities.

Under this partnership, Aurionpro has implemented its payments and portals stack within the iCashpro platform at CBC, setting the foundation for a comprehensive modernization of the bank's cash management stack. Future phases will extend to liquidity management, post-dated cheque (PDC) reporting, and virtual account management, delivering a unified, end-to-end digital experience for corporate customers.

With the go-live of iCashpro's payments functionality, CBC can now offer enhanced speed, security, and control to its corporate clients while improving operational efficiency and scalability. The deployment reinforces the bank's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity as it continues to lead Sri Lanka's banking sector in digital capability and excellence.

 

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

