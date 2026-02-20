Friday, February 20, 2026 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Steel Authority of India Ltd Spurts 0.74%

Steel Authority of India Ltd Spurts 0.74%

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 7.28% over last one month compared to 3.83% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.44% rise in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 0.74% today to trade at Rs 156.95. The BSE Metal index is up 0.25% to quote at 39156.76. The index is up 3.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd increased 0.57% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd added 0.55% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 35.76 % over last one year compared to the 8.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 7.28% over last one month compared to 3.83% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.44% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10426 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16.89 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 162.95 on 12 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 101.2 on 09 Apr 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indices drift lower; breadth weak

HCL Technologies unveils an upgraded version of its multi-modal AI edge platform - VisionX 2.0

NTPC adds commercial capacity of 165MW at Khavda-II Solar PV Project

Prabhat Technologies (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ABB India consolidated net profit declines 18.08% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

