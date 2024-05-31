Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 85.34 points or 0.16% at 53109.59 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.23%), Cummins India Ltd (down 1.8%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.47%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.07%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bosch Ltd (down 0.31%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.28%).

On the other hand, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 3.06%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.48%), and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 0.92%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 296.6 or 0.4% at 74182.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81.75 points or 0.36% at 22570.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 326.04 points or 0.7% at 47234.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.19 points or 0.24% at 14560.89.

On BSE,1817 shares were trading in green, 1962 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

