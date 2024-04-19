Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 327.11 points or 0.67% at 48614.85 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 3.19%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.47%),Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 2.17%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.76%),Cummins India Ltd (down 1.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.42%), Bosch Ltd (down 1.05%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 0.83%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.76%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.62%).

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.02%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.94%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.08%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 145.8 or 0.2% at 72634.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.95 points or 0.15% at 22027.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 54.81 points or 0.12% at 45505.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.96 points or 0.42% at 13575.22.

On BSE,1676 shares were trading in green, 2028 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News