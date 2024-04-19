Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Auto stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 327.11 points or 0.67% at 48614.85 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 3.19%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.47%),Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 2.17%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.76%),Cummins India Ltd (down 1.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.42%), Bosch Ltd (down 1.05%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 0.83%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.76%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.62%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.02%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.94%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.08%) turned up.
At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 145.8 or 0.2% at 72634.79.
The Nifty 50 index was up 31.95 points or 0.15% at 22027.8.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 54.81 points or 0.12% at 45505.28.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.96 points or 0.42% at 13575.22.
On BSE,1676 shares were trading in green, 2028 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon