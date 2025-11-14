Renaissance Global consolidated net profit rises 72.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.74% to Rs 546.36 croreNet profit of Renaissance Global rose 72.61% to Rs 19.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.74% to Rs 546.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 411.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales546.36411.60 33 OPM %7.448.19 -PBDT31.7721.44 48 PBT23.7014.05 69 NP19.2811.17 73
