The paid up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,16,91,42,042 (3,08,45,71,021 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,16,97,48,524 (3,08,48,74,262 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Axis Bank has allotted 3,03,241 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 06 February 2024 pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.