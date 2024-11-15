B&B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit declines 95.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.37% to Rs 120.51 croreNet profit of B&B Triplewall Containers declined 95.63% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.37% to Rs 120.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales120.5195.36 26 OPM %7.3011.03 -PBDT5.329.23 -42 PBT0.326.62 -95 NP0.235.26 -96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content