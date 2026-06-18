Balkrishna Industries appoints Saroj Kumar Khuntia as CFO

Balkrishna Industries has announced the appointment of Saroj Kumar Khuntia as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), effective 18 June 2026.

Khuntia is a seasoned finance professional and Fellow Chartered Accountant with more than 24 years of experience across corporate finance, strategy, capital markets, treasury management, taxation, governance, and finance transformation. During his career, he has held leadership positions at companies including CG Power, Mahindra & Mahindra Group, IBM, and Hindustan Lever.

The company also informed that Madhusudan Bajaj has ceased to be the CFO and KMP with effect from the close of business hours on 17 June 2026 after attaining the age of superannuation, in accordance with the companys policy.

The Board of Directors expressed its appreciation for Bajajs valuable contributions and leadership during his tenure. Following his retirement, he will continue to support the company in the capacity of special advisor to the chairman & managing director. The company clarified that his departure is due to superannuation and not resignation.

Balkrishna Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling "off-highway tyres" (OHT) in the specialist segments such as agricultural, industrial & construction, earthmovers & port, mining, forestry, lawn & garden and all-terrain vehicles (ATV).

The companys standalone net profit fell 18.5% to Rs 295.09 crore despite a 7.08% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,941.15 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter shed 0.88% to Rs 2,235 on the BSE.

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