Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 171.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.62% to Rs 75.83 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 18.68% to Rs 10.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.65% to Rs 332.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 303.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Bambino Agro Industries rose 171.88% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.62% to Rs 75.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.75.8371.12332.45303.206.302.198.236.953.072.2419.5216.681.811.1214.5913.001.740.6410.939.21