Bank of Maharashtra gains for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 68.97, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.55% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% jump in NIFTY and a 61.7% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 68.97, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. Bank of Maharashtra has gained around 3.29% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has gained around 7.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9500.8, up 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 207.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 165.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.96 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

