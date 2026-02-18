Gland Pharma Ltd spurts 1.07%, gains for third straight session

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1856, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.77% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.16% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1856, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. Gland Pharma Ltd has risen around 10.42% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22494.9, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53785 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

