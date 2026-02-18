Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITC Ltd spurts 1.66%

ITC Ltd spurts 1.66%

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 330.85, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.59% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.48% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 330.85, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. ITC Ltd has dropped around 0.71% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51778.3, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 221.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 246 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 330.95, up 1.8% on the day. ITC Ltd is down 18.59% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.48% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 20.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Marico Ltd up for third straight session

Marico Ltd up for third straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd up for third straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd up for third straight session

REC Ltd spurts 1.6%

REC Ltd spurts 1.6%

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayInfosys Investor AI Day 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch