ITC Ltd spurts 1.66%

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 330.85, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.59% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.48% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 330.85, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. ITC Ltd has dropped around 0.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51778.3, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 221.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 246 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 330.95, up 1.8% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 20.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

