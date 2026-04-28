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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with minor gains in early trade on Tuesday. The Nifty traded above the 24,100 level. Oil & gas, consumer durables and metal shares advanced, while PSU Bank, realty and FMCG shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 14.86 points or 0.02% to 77,318.49. The Nifty 50 index advanced 23.50 points or 0.11% to 24,115.55.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.24% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 0.47%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,990 shares rose and 993 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.97% to 18.02.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,151.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,123.92 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 April 2026, provisional data showed.

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Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.42% to 6.972 compared with previous session close of 6.943.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee lowered against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.4050 compared with its close of 94.1500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement shed 0.08% to Rs 151,594.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.03% to 98.34.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.25% to 4.346.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement jumped $1.06 or 0.98% to $109.29 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bajaj Housing Finance added 0.93%. The company reported a 14.1% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 669.19 crore on 15.9% jump in total income to Rs 2,902.70 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Coal India advanced 2.45% after the company reported a 12.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,839.18 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 9,604.02 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 36.1% YoY to Rs 46,490.03 crore in Q4 FY26.

Adani Total Gas surged 7.39% after the company reported a 8.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 168.34 crore on 16.1% increase in net sales to Rs 1557.22 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Global Market:

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday as investors weighed developments in U.S.-Iran negotiations.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his national security team on Monday discussed Irans reported offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, contingent on the U.S. lifting its blockade and ending the conflict, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

It remains unclear whether Trump, who has said sanctions relief would come only once a deal is 100% complete, is willing to consider the proposal as a pathway to de-escalation in the two-month-long conflict.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose to new record highs but gains were limited as stalled Iran peace talks and a fresh escalation in the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices higher.

The broad market index added 0.12% and closed at a record level of 7,173.91. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.20% and notched a closing record of 24,887.10. Both indexes also reached new all-time highs in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.92 points, or 0.13%, to settle at 49,167.79.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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