Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with decent gains; European mrkt opens lower

Barometers trade with decent gains; European mrkt opens lower

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in afternoon trade, supported by RBIs move to ease liquidity norms. Investor sentiment remained positive, aided by continued foreign institutional inflows. The Nifty traded above the 24,150 mark.

Barring the Nifty IT index, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE traded in green.

At 13:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 237.40 points or 0.29% to 79,634.17. The Nifty 50 index rose 63.75 points or 0.26% to 24,189.30.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 1.04%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,585 shares rose and 1,297 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Also Read

NSE

Happy birthday, Nifty50: Index turns 29; here's its journey through history

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

'Parliament is supreme': VP Dhankhar renews attack on judicial overreach

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

This chemical company's stock gained 3% in trade today; Check details

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 200 pts to 79,600; small, midcap gain; realty, PSB climb

realty sector, real estate, housing

Anant Raj Q4 results: Profit up 51% at ₹118.64 cr, revenue grows to ₹551 cr

In a relief to banks, the Reserve Bank of India has finalized its Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) guidelines, reducing the proposed additional run-off factor on internet and mobile banking-enabled retail deposits to 2.5%, effective 1 April 2026. Under the new norms, stable and less stable retail deposits will now attract run-off factors of 7.5% and 12.5%, respectively. The RBI also lowered the run-off rate on wholesale funding from non-financial entities like trusts and LLPs to 40% from 100%, aiming to better reflect funding stability. These changes are expected to improve banks' LCR by about 6% while ensuring continued compliance with minimum regulatory

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 3.8% (provisional) in March 2025, as compared to 3.4% in February 2025. The production of cement, fertilizers, steel, electricity, coal, and refinery products recorded positive growth in March 2025. Indias core sector registered a moderate growth of 4.4% in FY25, easing from the stronger 7.6% expansion seen in FY24.

Gainers & Losers:

Jio Financial Services (up 1.92%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.85%), HDFC Bank (up 1.74%), ITC (up 1.64%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.51%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

IndusInd Bank (down 4.34%), Hero MotoCorp (down 2.18%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 2%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.74%) and Bharti Airtel (down 1.82%) were the major Nifty50 Losers.

IndusInd Bank fell 4.34% after reports surfaced that the lender had appointed Ernst & Young (EY) for a second forensic audit into a Rs 600 crore discrepancy in its microfinance portfolio.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mahindra Logistics rallied 3.69% after the companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 6.75 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 12.85 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 8.19% YoY to Rs 1,569.51 crore in Q4 FY25.

Tata Power Company rose 0.14%. The company announced that its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), has signed a landmark power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Motors to co-develop a 131 MW wind-solar hybrid renewable energy project.

Indag Rubber slipped 2.95% after the company reported 66.45% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.07 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 3.19 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 10.19% YoY to Rs 55.07 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Coal India added 0.52%. The company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to set up a coal-fired 200 MW Ultra Supercritical Power Plant in Jharkhand, with a total investment of Rs 16,500 crore.

Lotus Chocolate Company was locked in lower circuit of 5% after the companys standalone net profit tumbled 64.5% to Rs 1.42 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 4 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations surged 139.21% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 157.45 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Aditya Birla Money was locked in lower circuit of 2% after the company reported 43.31% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 9.33 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 16.46 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Total income fell by 13.76% year on year (YoY) to Rs 99.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Alok Industries zoomed 17.73% after the companys consolidated net loss reduced to Rs 74.47 crore in Q4 FY25 from a net loss of Rs 215.93 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 35.14% year on year (YoY) to Rs 952.96 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Global Markets:

Dow Jones futures jumped 307 points, signaling a potential bounce-back for U.S. equities after a rocky start to the week.

Most European markets opened lower on Tuesday, amid ongoing concerns about the U.S. economy and global trade.

Most Asian markets advanced. But gains were kept in check after Wall Street stumbled, weighed down by President Trump intensifying his public pressure on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powellagain raising eyebrows over the Feds independence.

Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing flared up further. China slapped sanctions on several U.S. lawmakers, officials, and NGO leaders, accusing them of egregious behaviour over Hong Kong-related issues. The move comes on the heels of U.S. sanctions imposed last month on Chinese and Hong Kong officialsan action that Beijing has "strongly condemned," according to foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun.

Back in the U.S., all three major indexes slid overnight as investors digested Trumps Powell tirade and a lack of progress on global trade talks. The Dow tumbled 2.48%, the S&P 500 sank 2.36%, and the Nasdaq dropped 2.55%.

Powell, for his part, reminded everyone last week that the Feds independence is not just traditionits "a matter of law." Markets are now trying to parse whether Trumps threats are just more rate-cut rhetoric or something more serious.

Adding to the global gloom, a leading brokerage trimmed its global growth forecast on Monday. Blaming the ongoing tariff drama and mounting uncertainty from U.S. trade policy, it now expects global GDP to grow just 2.8% in 2025 and 3% in 2026down 30 and 20 basis points, respectively, from previous estimates. One-third of the downgrade stems from the U.S., with the rest spread across China, Japan, and emerging markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Panorama Studios jumps on bagging distribution rights for "Kesari Veer"

Panorama Studios jumps on bagging distribution rights for "Kesari Veer"

JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 43.48% in the March 2025 quarter

JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 43.48% in the March 2025 quarter

SBI Cap Securities standalone net profit declines 4.25% in the March 2025 quarter

SBI Cap Securities standalone net profit declines 4.25% in the March 2025 quarter

TCS inks agreement with ICICI Securities for upgrading its retail trading platform

TCS inks agreement with ICICI Securities for upgrading its retail trading platform

HMA Agro Industries gains on appointing Gulzeb Ahmed as CEO

HMA Agro Industries gains on appointing Gulzeb Ahmed as CEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025TS Inter ResultLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon