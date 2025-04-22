JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 43.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 98.38% to Rs 6.11 croreNet profit of JMJ Fintech rose 43.48% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 98.38% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 141.59% to Rs 5.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 129.49% to Rs 17.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.113.08 98 17.127.46 129 OPM %63.9969.48 -65.8365.55 - PBDT3.401.83 86 9.704.04 140 PBT3.331.65 102 9.463.86 145 NP0.660.46 43 5.172.14 142
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content