Bharat Dynamics secures Rs 1,348 crore orders from HAL

Bharat Dynamics announced that it has secured orders worth approximately Rs 1,347.71 crore (gross) from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

The orders comprise Helina launchers and line replaceable units (LRUs) valued at Rs 1,109.37 crore, along with CMDS LRUs worth Rs 238.34 crore.

The company stated that it is unable to disclose further details of the contracts due to confidentiality requirements linked to national security considerations.

The orders are scheduled to be executed over a period ranging from 24 to 60 months. Bharat Dynamics clarified that the contracts do not fall under related-party transactions and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awards.

Bharat Dynamics is engaged in the manufacturing of missiles and allied defense equipment. The company provides the majority of its goods and services to the Indian Armed Forces and the Government of India. On the financial front, the company's standalone net profit declined 58.51% to Rs 113.18 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 272.77 crore reported in Q4 FY25. Sales fell 72.86% year-on-year to Rs 488.62 crore from Rs 1,800.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The counter slipped 0.53% to Rs 1,382.60 on BSE.

Hindustan Aeronautics, a defence public sector undertaking (DPSU), undertakes the design, development, manufacturing, maintenance, repair, overhaul, and servicing of aircraft, helicopters, engines and other related systems like avionics, instruments, and accessories. Its primary consumers are the Indian defence forces comprising the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. The Government of India (GoI) is HAL's largest shareholder, with a stake of 71.64% as of 31 March 2025.

The company reported a 5.51% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,196.08 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 3,976.66 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 1.77% YoY to Rs 13,942.40 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. The counter fell 2.63% to Rs 4,381.35 on the BSE.

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