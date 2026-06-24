Digilogic Systems bags Rs 2-cr defence PSU order

Digilogic Systems has received a purchase order worth Rs 1.60 crore from a Defence PSU for the supply, installation and commissioning of a static test jig for AFCC-UHM.

The domestic order is scheduled to be executed by 23 February 2027. The company stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Digilogic Systems made a debut on the stock exchanges on 28 January 2026, with its shares listing at Rs 83.20, a 20% discount to the issue price of Rs 104.

The issue opened for bidding on 20 January 2026 and it closed on 22 January 2026. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 98 to Rs 104 per share. The stock touched a high of Rs 83.20 and a low of Rs 79.05, with around 3.32 lakh shares changing hands on the counter.

Digilogic Systems is engaged in the design, development, integration, manufacturing, supply, and support of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) systems, radar and electronic warfare environmental simulators, application software, and embedded signal processing solutions for the defence and aerospace engineering sector. As of 31 December 2025, the company had 102 permanent employees on its payroll.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 18.18 crore and net profit of Rs 1.61 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

Shares of digilogic Systems rose 0.16% to Rs 124.95 on the BSE.

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