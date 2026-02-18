Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 379.15, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.34% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% jump in NIFTY and a 16.61% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 379.15, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 4.96% in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 378.6, up 0.92% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 48.34% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% jump in NIFTY and a 16.61% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 6.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

