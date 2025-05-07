Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 40.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.28% to Rs 392.91 croreNet profit of Bharat Seats rose 40.97% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.28% to Rs 392.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 278.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.54% to Rs 32.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.81% to Rs 1288.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1066.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales392.91278.10 41 1288.821066.82 21 OPM %5.786.16 -5.855.70 - PBDT21.8916.54 32 70.1457.58 22 PBT15.1310.53 44 43.9033.58 31 NP11.398.08 41 32.7025.05 31
