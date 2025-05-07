Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 40.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 40.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 41.28% to Rs 392.91 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 40.97% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.28% to Rs 392.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 278.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.54% to Rs 32.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.81% to Rs 1288.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1066.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales392.91278.10 41 1288.821066.82 21 OPM %5.786.16 -5.855.70 - PBDT21.8916.54 32 70.1457.58 22 PBT15.1310.53 44 43.9033.58 31 NP11.398.08 41 32.7025.05 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade near flatline, PSU Bank shares advance

Benchmarks trade near flatline, PSU Bank shares advance

Tata Elxsi partners with European College of Sport and Exercise Physicians

Tata Elxsi partners with European College of Sport and Exercise Physicians

MRF consolidated net profit rises 29.29% in the March 2025 quarter

MRF consolidated net profit rises 29.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Asirvad Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 626.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Asirvad Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 626.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 85.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 85.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon