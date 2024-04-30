Business Standard
Bharat Wire Ropes consolidated net profit rises 36.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Sales decline 9.35% to Rs 147.16 crore
Net profit of Bharat Wire Ropes rose 36.01% to Rs 21.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.35% to Rs 147.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.59% to Rs 96.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 621.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 589.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales147.16162.33 -9 621.84589.06 6 OPM %25.3128.13 -26.3523.56 - PBDT33.8339.67 -15 149.91117.26 28 PBT28.5234.46 -17 128.7596.61 33 NP21.6815.94 36 96.2062.23 55
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

