Birlasoft recognized as 'Enterprise Innovator' by HFS Research

In its report - HFS Horizons: Next-Gen IT Infrastructure Services 2026

Birlasoft has been recognized as an 'Enterprise Innovator' in the HFS Horizons: Next-Gen IT Infrastructure Services, 2026 report by HFS Research, a leading global research and advisory firm.

The HFS Horizons framework evaluates service providers across innovation, execution, ecosystem integration, and market impact. Horizon 2 recognizes organizations enabling end-to-end, infrastructure-led transformation at scale. Birlasoft's inclusion underscores its strength in delivering AI-first, platform-driven infrastructure transformation, reinforcing its position as a strategic partner for enterprises advancing toward intelligent operations.