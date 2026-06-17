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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birlasoft recognized as 'Enterprise Innovator' by HFS Research

Birlasoft recognized as 'Enterprise Innovator' by HFS Research

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

In its report - HFS Horizons: Next-Gen IT Infrastructure Services 2026

Birlasoft has been recognized as an 'Enterprise Innovator' in the HFS Horizons: Next-Gen IT Infrastructure Services, 2026 report by HFS Research, a leading global research and advisory firm.

The HFS Horizons framework evaluates service providers across innovation, execution, ecosystem integration, and market impact. Horizon 2 recognizes organizations enabling end-to-end, infrastructure-led transformation at scale. Birlasoft's inclusion underscores its strength in delivering AI-first, platform-driven infrastructure transformation, reinforcing its position as a strategic partner for enterprises advancing toward intelligent operations.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

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