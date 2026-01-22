CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 15,000 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions has allotted 15,000 equity shares under ESOP on 22 January 2026. Consequently, on allotment of the above equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,14,97,55,218 to Rs. 3,14,97,85,218 comprising of 1,57,48,92,609 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

