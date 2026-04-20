Bondada Engineering bags orders worth Rs 4 crore

Bondada Engineering has secured multiple orders aggregating to Rs 3.94 crore from domestic entities, including Singareni Collieries Company, Pratap Technocrats, and IIT Hyderabad.

The orders involve the supply of telecom towers, KAVACH railway infrastructure towers, and LED street lights to be executed within 12 months from the signing of contracts.

The company received a letter of award from IIT Hyderabad for the supply and installation of 40 m and 50 m ground-based angular telecom towers, including RCC foundation and earthing works, as part of an indigenous 5G development project.

Additionally, its subsidiary secured an order for supplying KAVACH tubular lattice towers for railway applications, while another order pertains to the supply of LED street light luminaries for Singareni Collieries.

The company said the orders strengthen its presence across telecom infrastructure, railway safety systems, and energy-efficient lighting solutions.

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom and solar energy industry.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 119.12% to Rs 54.19 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 24.73 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 89.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 712.27 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of Bondada Engineering rose 0.14% to Rs 360.35 on the BSE.