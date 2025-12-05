Friday, December 05, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bondada Engineering wins Rs 11-cr order from Kernex Microsystems

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Bondada Engineering announced that it has secured a prestigious order worth Rs 10.57 crore from Kernex Microsystems (India), Hyderabad.

In an exchange filing, the company said the contract involves the supply and installation of a 40-meter, ground-based, three-legged fully tubular tower, along with complete foundation works. The project will be executed at ArokonamJolarpettai under the Southern Railway zone.

The scope of work includes supplying fabricated tower superstructure materials, installing tower accessories, assembling, erecting and painting the superstructure, as well as providing fixtures, tower earthing, aviation lights, a lightning arrestor, a 10 mm cable tray and full foundation works, including soil testing.

 

The order is scheduled to be completed within six months of receiving the work order. Bondada Engineering also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group members have any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions as per regulatory norms.

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom, renewable energy and Indian railways.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 150.12% to Rs 111.88 crore on a 96.25% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,571.38 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The counter slipped 1.13% to Rs 366.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

