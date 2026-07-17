BSE Ltd slips for fifth straight session

BSE Ltd is quoting at Rs 3579.5, down 2.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 46.19% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 0.92% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

BSE Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3579.5, down 2.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24273.6. The Sensex is at 77983.71, up 1.03%.BSE Ltd has lost around 10.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which BSE Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26556.7, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3591.6, down 2.63% on the day. BSE Ltd jumped 46.19% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 0.92% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 64.64 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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