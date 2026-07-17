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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2947.2, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 10.8% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 0.92% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Muthoot Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2947.2, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24273.6. The Sensex is at 77983.71, up 1.03%.Muthoot Finance Ltd has lost around 7.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26556.7, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.6 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2951.6, down 1.61% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd jumped 10.8% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 0.92% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 11.87 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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