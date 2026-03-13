Friday, March 13, 2026 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CEAT Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

CEAT Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

K P R Mill Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Electrosteel Castings Ltd and Wockhardt Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 March 2026.

K P R Mill Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Electrosteel Castings Ltd and Wockhardt Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 March 2026.

CEAT Ltd tumbled 8.76% to Rs 3485 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 22477 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8422 shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd crashed 8.36% to Rs 833.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37119 shares in the past one month.

 

Craftsman Automation Ltd lost 7.81% to Rs 6767.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1832 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Hindustan Copper Ltd

No material impact from Iran war on Hind Copper, may rally 23%: Anand Rathi

Stock market crash, stock markets, stock market fall

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex tanks 1,300 pts, Nifty drops 2%; Oil tops $102; ₹9.8 trn m-cap gone

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump tariffs will cost US households more than $2,500 this year: Democrats

Affordable-Loan

How to Get an Affordable Loan Against Property Interest Rate in India

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar holds 4th call with Iranian FM amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

Electrosteel Castings Ltd plummeted 7.41% to Rs 73.32. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd shed 6.89% to Rs 1210.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24397 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

IREDA's board to evaluate FY27 borrowing plan on 19 March

IREDA's board to evaluate FY27 borrowing plan on 19 March

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery reports stellar Q3 performnace

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery reports stellar Q3 performnace

Volumes jump at L&T Technology Services Ltd counter

Volumes jump at L&T Technology Services Ltd counter

Krystal Integrated Services bags Rs 364-cr facility management contract

Krystal Integrated Services bags Rs 364-cr facility management contract

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance