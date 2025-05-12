Monday, May 12, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ceinsys Tech hits the roof after securing LoA for 3-year contract from MMRDA

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Ceinsys Tech was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 1566.45 after the company announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) for a three year project from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The contract is for undertaking the supply, installation and commissioning of Autodesk Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Collection IC Commercial ELD for MMRDA. The AEC Collection is a suite of professional software tools used for designing and managing construction projects.

The total value of the above contract is Rs 5.50 crore.

Ceinsys Tech is a part of the Nagpur-based Meghe group. The company is a technology solutions provider of geospatial engineering, mobility engineering services and enterprise solutions. The company has organised its business into three segments: enterprise geospatial & engineering services (EGES), software products and power generation.

 

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 88.37% to Rs 21.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 from Rs 11.61 crore recorded in the previous quarter ended March 2024. Revenue in the fourth quarter increased by 81.92% YoY to Rs 142.39 crore.

In the last one year, the scrip has zoomed 194.15% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the S&P BSE SmallCap index have gained 11.87% and 6.59%, respectively.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

