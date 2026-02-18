Central Bank of India rises for third consecutive session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 38.71, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.38% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.7% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38.71, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. Central Bank of India has risen around 1.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 7.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9500.8, up 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

