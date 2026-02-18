Indian Bank rises for third straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 939.35, up 2.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.6% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% jump in NIFTY and a 61.7% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 939.35, up 2.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. Indian Bank has gained around 9.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has gained around 7.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9500.8, up 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

