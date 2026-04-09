Centrum Capital Ltd Slips 3.37%

Centrum Capital Ltd has added 27.02% over last one month compared to 2.24% fall in BSE Financial Services index and 1.13% drop in the SENSEX

Centrum Capital Ltd fell 3.37% today to trade at Rs 27.55. The BSE Financial Services index is down 0.31% to quote at 12137.25. The index is down 2.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Pine Labs Ltd decreased 2.72% and Share India Securities Ltd lost 2.04% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went up 8.51 % over last one year compared to the 4.7% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Centrum Capital Ltd has added 27.02% over last one month compared to 2.24% fall in BSE Financial Services index and 1.13% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 75 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 71968 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 41.9 on 16 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 19.7 on 13 Mar 2026.