Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power & Industrial Solutions to acquire radio frequency components biz of Renesas

CG Power & Industrial Solutions to acquire radio frequency components biz of Renesas

Image

Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

CG Power & Industrial Solutions announced that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of the Radio Frequency (RF) components business of Renesas Electronics Corporation (Renesas), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions. Towards this, an asset purchase agreement for the business was executed on 4 October 2024 between the company and Renesas Electronics America Inc., a subsidiary of Renesas, and other affiliated entities of Renesas, that have assets in the RF components business. The said business will be acquired by entities that will be established by CG, post completion of customary conditions and applicable regulatory approvals.

 

Through this transaction, CG will acquire Intellectual Property (IP), tangible assets and select transferring employees across various functions such as semiconductor design, marketing, applications, etc. related to the RF components business.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE news: Pune court summons Rahul Gandhi on Oct 23 in Savarkar defamation case

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

Haryana Assembly polls 2024 LIVE: 9.53% voter turnout recorded till 9 am; expected to get better

Flipkart

Karnataka HC halts CCI probe against Flipkart, Amazon over procedural error

Coal

How long will people of Chhattisgarh remain poor: Min defends coal mining

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

Haryana assembly election 2024: 9.53% voter turnout recorded till 9AM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon