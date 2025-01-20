Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chennai Petro posts PAT of Rs 10.46 crore in Q3 FY25; GRM for 9M FY25 at $3.40/barrel

Chennai Petro posts PAT of Rs 10.46 crore in Q3 FY25; GRM for 9M FY25 at $3.40/barrel

Image

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Chennai Petroleum Corporation has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 10.46 crore in Q3 FY25, which is lower by 97.1% as compared with the PAT of Rs 359.99 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Net sales declined by 25.6% YoY to Rs 12925.36 crore during the period under review.

Total operating expenditure fell by 24% to Rs 12863.45 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. The impact of lower raw material costs (down 20% YoY) was offset by higher cost of finished good purchases (up 50.8% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 17.1% YoY).

Interest payments for the third quaeter added up to Rs 79.16 crore, up 58.4% YoY.

 

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 14.12 crore, down by 97.1% from Rs 481.05 crore in Q3 FY24.

Also Read

AI-powered Windows Search on Copilot Plus PCs

Microsoft brings AI-powered Windows Search to Copilot+ PCs: What is it

ipo market listing share market

Upcoming IPO! Veritas Finance files DRHP for Rs 2,800-cr offering with Sebi

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 550 pts higher at 77,150; Financials climb over 1%, BSE Mid, Smallcap gain

'Investigation by CBI is totally worthless', says doctor at RG Kar Hospital

'Investigation by CBI is totally worthless', says doctor at RG Kar Hospital

liquor beer

Heineken's United Breweries decides to resume beer supply to Telangana

For 9M FY25, Chennai Petro has reported a net loss of Rs 276.43 crore and net sales of Rs 42,106.88 crore. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 2,098.87 crore and net sales of Rs 48,665.26 crore in the same period last year.

Average gross refining margin (GRM) for the period from April December 2024 was $3.40 per barrel, which is significantly lower as compared with the GRM of $8.98 per barrel April December 2023.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL), one of the leading group companies of Indian Oil corporation, is one of the most complex refineries of its kind in the country, producing an array of value-added petroleum products. As on 31 December 2024, Indian Oil Corporation held 51.89% stake in CPCL.

The scrip rose 1.76% to currently trade at Rs 601.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Krystal Integrated Services jumps as PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 11-cr in Q3 FY25

Krystal Integrated Services jumps as PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 11-cr in Q3 FY25

Donald Trump to take oath as 47th President of the United States

Donald Trump to take oath as 47th President of the United States

INR remained one of least volatile major currencies during Dec-24 says RBI

INR remained one of least volatile major currencies during Dec-24 says RBI

Board of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients recommends Third Interim dividend

Board of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients recommends Third Interim dividend

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance join hands to make digital platform

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance join hands to make digital platform

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 Donald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon