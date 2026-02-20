CIE Automotive clocks PAT of Rs 204 crore in Q4
CIE Automotive India has reported 10.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 204.31 crore on a 13.4% increase in net sales to Rs 2,393 crore in Q4 2025 as compared with Q4 2024.
PBIDT improve by 7.2% to Rs 362.87 crore in Q4 2025 from Rs 338.61 crore in Q4 2024.
Profit before tax in Q4 2025 stood at Rs 258.70 crore, up by 7.7% from Rs 240.20 crore recorded in Q4 2024.
For the full year 2025, the company has recorded consolidated net profit and net sales of Rs 828.17 crore (up 0.1% YoY) and Rs 9,406.47 crore (up 4.9% YoY), respectively.
CIE Automotive India is a multi-technology automotive components supplier. It is a subsidiary of the CIE Automotive group of Spain.
The scrip shed 0.37% to currently trade at Rs 457.25 on the BSE.
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 12:05 PM IST