Volumes soar at Global Health Ltd counter

CRISIL Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 February 2026.

Global Health Ltd recorded volume of 10.22 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 201.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5061 shares. The stock lost 1.59% to Rs.1,120.90. Volumes stood at 3624 shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd registered volume of 48818 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 25.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1912 shares. The stock rose 1.29% to Rs.4,582.00. Volumes stood at 954 shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 23.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8668 shares. The stock dropped 0.51% to Rs.714.80. Volumes stood at 2306 shares in the last session.

ABB India Ltd recorded volume of 98368 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 15.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6204 shares. The stock gained 7.59% to Rs.6,149.45. Volumes stood at 6986 shares in the last session.

Shree Cement Ltd notched up volume of 9948 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 888 shares. The stock rose 0.13% to Rs.26,256.65. Volumes stood at 1523 shares in the last session.

