Volumes soar at Global Health Ltd counter
Global Health Ltd recorded volume of 10.22 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 201.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5061 shares
CRISIL Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 February 2026.
Global Health Ltd recorded volume of 10.22 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 201.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5061 shares. The stock lost 1.59% to Rs.1,120.90. Volumes stood at 3624 shares in the last session.
CRISIL Ltd registered volume of 48818 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 25.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1912 shares. The stock rose 1.29% to Rs.4,582.00. Volumes stood at 954 shares in the last session.
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 23.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8668 shares. The stock dropped 0.51% to Rs.714.80. Volumes stood at 2306 shares in the last session.
Also Read
ABB India Ltd recorded volume of 98368 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 15.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6204 shares. The stock gained 7.59% to Rs.6,149.45. Volumes stood at 6986 shares in the last session.
Shree Cement Ltd notched up volume of 9948 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 888 shares. The stock rose 0.13% to Rs.26,256.65. Volumes stood at 1523 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 11:51 AM IST