Friday, February 20, 2026 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Global Health Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Global Health Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Global Health Ltd recorded volume of 10.22 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 201.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5061 shares

CRISIL Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 February 2026.

Global Health Ltd recorded volume of 10.22 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 201.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5061 shares. The stock lost 1.59% to Rs.1,120.90. Volumes stood at 3624 shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd registered volume of 48818 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 25.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1912 shares. The stock rose 1.29% to Rs.4,582.00. Volumes stood at 954 shares in the last session.

 

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 23.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8668 shares. The stock dropped 0.51% to Rs.714.80. Volumes stood at 2306 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Pax Silica

India joins US-led 'Pax Silica' tech supply chain bloc at AI Summit

Stock Market LIVE, February 20, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Indian equities edge higher, Sensex up 400 pts; Nifty 25,550; PSBs, metal shine

pax silica, india ai impact summit 2026

What is Pax Silica, the US-led AI supply chain bloc India joined today?

Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price today, February 20, 2026

Paras Defence shares rise 4% as it acquires 49% stake in Himanshi Thermal

Qualcomm

Qualcomm, Tata Electronics sign deal to make automotive modules in Assam

ABB India Ltd recorded volume of 98368 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 15.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6204 shares. The stock gained 7.59% to Rs.6,149.45. Volumes stood at 6986 shares in the last session.

Shree Cement Ltd notched up volume of 9948 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 888 shares. The stock rose 0.13% to Rs.26,256.65. Volumes stood at 1523 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index hovers around one-month high; fast approaching 98 mark

Dollar index hovers around one-month high; fast approaching 98 mark

Inox Neo Energies and AIIL consortium to acquire Wind World (India) for Rs 350 cr

Inox Neo Energies and AIIL consortium to acquire Wind World (India) for Rs 350 cr

Sensex jumps 397 pts; metal shares shine

Sensex jumps 397 pts; metal shares shine

Meera Industries secures order worth Rs 2.03 cr

Meera Industries secures order worth Rs 2.03 cr

US dollar has been holding stable share of around 58 to 59% in international reserves since 2020

US dollar has been holding stable share of around 58 to 59% in international reserves since 2020

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesWhat is Pax Silica