Meta Infotech rises after bagging orders worth Rs 4 crore

Meta Infotech rose 2.55% to Rs 94.49 after the company secured two domestic orders aggregating to Rs 4.14 crore from a leading stock exchange and a leading private sector bank.

The company received a fresh order worth Rs 2.58 crore from one of Indias leading stock exchanges for software subscription services for the period from 31 January 2026 to 31 January 2027. The contract entails a three-year commitment with annual renewal and is to be executed within 90 days.

Further, the company has obtained a renewal order worth Rs 1.56 crore from a leading private sector bank for Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) licenses for the period from 4 January 2026 to 22 October 2026. The order is to be executed within 15 days.

Both contracts are awarded by domestic entities. The promoter/promoter group has no interest in the awarding entities, and the transactions do not fall under related party transactions.

Meta Infotech is engaged in trading and providing services related to cybersecurity software products.

The company reported a 60.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.51 crore, while revenue from operations rose 40.3% to Rs 152.13 crore in FY25 over FY24.

