Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power Ltd up for five straight sessions

Adani Power Ltd up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 602.95, up 7.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.96% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% fall in NIFTY and a 10.05% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 602.95, up 7.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Adani Power Ltd has added around 10.32% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36352.8, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 132.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.66 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Exide Industries Ltd spurts 0.34%, up for five straight sessions

Exide Industries Ltd spurts 0.34%, up for five straight sessions

Tata Motors Ltd soars 1.94%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd soars 1.94%, gains for fifth straight session

NBCC (India) secures Rs 51-cr order from Ministry of Tourism

NBCC (India) secures Rs 51-cr order from Ministry of Tourism

Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 34.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 34.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Nu Vista standalone net profit rises 116.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Nu Vista standalone net profit rises 116.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon