Adani Power Ltd up for five straight sessions

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 602.95, up 7.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.96% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% fall in NIFTY and a 10.05% fall in the Nifty Energy.
Adani Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 602.95, up 7.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Adani Power Ltd has added around 10.32% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36352.8, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 132.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.52 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 18.66 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content