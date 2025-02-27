Computer Age Management Services allots 24,290 equity shares under ESOS

Computer Age Management Services has allotted 24,290 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up to the eligible employees of the company pursuant to exercise of the vested options under its Employees Stock Option Scheme 2024.
In view of the above the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 49,42,98,490/- consisting of 4,94,29,849 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.
