SNS Properties & Leasing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

SNS Properties & Leasing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Reported sales nil

SNS Properties & Leasing reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Provigil Surveillance receives LoA worth Rs 3.61 cr from Central Railway, Nagpur Division

Zydus Lifesciences launches world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India

Ceinsys Tech receives work order worth Rs 12.21 cr

Sagar Cements Q3 net loss widens to Rs 64 cr

NMDC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

