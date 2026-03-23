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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCX Systems jumps after bagging order worth Rs 563 crore

DCX Systems jumps after bagging order worth Rs 563 crore

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

DCX Systems surged 10.53% to Rs 180.50 after the company secured an order worth Rs 563.45 crore from a domestic customer for the manufacture and supply of maritime patrol radar systems (MPR) for airborne applications.

DCX Systems is one of the leading Indian defense manufacturing players, offering a full service and manufacturing electronic systems and cable harnesses for both international and domestic reputed customers.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 10.01 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 39.5% year-on-year to Rs 121.06 crore in Q3 FY26.

 

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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